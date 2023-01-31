TamilNadu

Moderate rain likely in 8 dists of TN in next 3 hrs: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday stated that there is a possibility of moderate rainfall in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours.

Accordingly, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, A depression has been strengthened over the Bay of Bengal forming a deep depression.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area in the following four days," the MET said.

