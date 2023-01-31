India needs govt safeguarding integrity, communal harmony: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the country needs a good government that safeguards the integrity, plurality and communal harmony of the nation.

In his letter to the party cadre, Stalin referred to the renaming of the state as Tamil Nadu in the maiden tenure of the DMK led by the party founder CN Annadurai and said, "The proclamation 'Tamil Nadu Vazhga' (Hail Tamil Nadu) is reverberating across the state. A good situation has arisen where voices contrary to that (Tamil Nadu Vazhga) have suffered huge public backlash and mended their ways. Anna lives in our mind forever. He still rules this land."

"The torch of ambition lit by Anna and Kalaignar will glow forever. Let us bear that ambitious torch. The ambitious Dravidian torch is needed not only for Tamil Nadu, but to establish a government that would safeguard the integrity, plurality and communal harmony of the nation. Let the gloom disappear. Let India dawn," added the DMK president, appealing to his cadre to culminate at the State capital for the peace march being organised to observe the death anniversary of Anna on February 3.

Stalin also reiterated that it was the duty of the DMK to protect the federal principles of the union of India, uphold the rights of the states, oppose Hindi imposition among all oppressions in a democratic way and ensure that the benefits of the Dravidian model which runs on the principle of "everything for everyone".

"Let us dedicate ourselves and strive forever to fulfill that duty,” said Stalin, writing for the party organ Murasoli.