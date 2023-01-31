Erode East by-poll will script DMK’s epilogue: D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday unleashed a scathing attack on the ruling DMK party that "incompetent" DMK government has been misusing the administrative machinery to the hilt to achieve a "fake victory" in the Erode (East) Constituency bypoll.

He, however, exuded confidence that EPS led AIADMK party would register a massive victory in the bypoll and it would be the beginning of the end of the DMK's politics. He digressed from answering the question on the delay for announcing candidates for the bypoll.

"The ruling party has been indulging in anti-democratic activities to overcome the strong anti-incumbency among the people to achieve a fake victory in the poll," Jayakumar told media persons after submitting a petition to Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo demanding him to ensure a free and fair election.

When the reporters sought the reason for the delay in announcing party candidates and questioned whether the AIADMK was waiting for the BJP party's consent, Jayakumar responded in negative and said the nomination had commenced and they would announce the candidate within the stipulated period.

Calling the bypoll as the epilogue of the DMK regime, Jayakumar said the DMK earned the wrath of the people as if it failed to fulfil its poll promises, besides scrapping several welfare schemes implemented by the AIADMK government. Apart from this, the regressive approach of the present regime resulted in deteriorating law and order.

"The ruling party is contemplating unleashing its money power. Such an anti-democratic approach is strongly condemnable. We will give a fitting reply to the DMK in the bypoll and it will reflect in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The DMK will be done and dusted in this election," he said and pointed out the video of interaction between Minister K N Nehru and Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan.

"We have tangible evidence that the DMK functionaries are involved in creating fake voter IDs to indulge in booth capturing and rigging," he said and added that they have flagged these issues to the CEO, who in turn, assured to take appropriate measures.