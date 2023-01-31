Elderly couple killed at home by unknown gang in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: An unknown gang in Perambalur murdered a senior citizen couple on Tuesday. Police retrieved the bodies. Ramaiah alias Manickam (75) and his wife Parvathi alias Makkayee (70) were residing alone at Thondapadi village near Perambalur after their four daughters got married. Ramaiah and Parvathi were doing some coolie work despite having a piece of land around their house. On Tuesday, the couple unusually did not open the door even after a long time and the neighbours went near the house. When they looked into the house, they were shocked to see both Ramaiah and Parvathi lying dead in a pool of blood. Soon they passed on the information to the V-Kalathur police who rushed to the spot and found that there were sharp cut injuries over the bodies. Though the almirah was open, nothing was stolen. Subsequently, the police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the GH. A case was registered and investigations are on.