Don’t use students for other works: Min
TIRUCHY: If students were assigned works other than academic activities, departmental action would be initiated against those responsible, warned School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thanjavur on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after inspecting the spot where a road over bridge has been planned, the Minister said that the government has been encouraging school students to face the public exams without fear and the teachers have been asked to train them accordingly.
Meanwhile, the Minister said that an alternate road over bridge would be constructed for facilitating the commuters from Nanjikottai to railway station via Ramanathan roundabout. “The officials are conducting the feasibility study,” the Minister said.
