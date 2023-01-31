Delay in construction at tertiary govt hospitals: TN incurs addl cost

CHENNAI: Owing to the architectural plan changes and tender excess in the construction of tower blocks in Kilpauk Government Medical College, Coimbatore Government Medical College and Madurai Government Medical College, the Project Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project to transfer revised cost of Rs 107 crore to the Public Works Department towards tender excess and additional items and quantity required.

The construction work at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital was expected to be completed by August 2022 and the project is way behind its timeline for completion. While this is no surprise that the government building construction us way behind its due date, the additional cost is to be incurred and architectural plan changes are expected to be the reason behind it.

The project director said that the Japan International Cooperation Agency Project is providing financial support for the project but there is a delay in the reimbursement of loan amount and the progress of the work is about 75 per cent by December. The Rajaji Government Hospital is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 131.76 crore, Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital at a cost of Rs 149.54 crore and Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital at a cost of Rs. 120.12 crore.

The revised administrative sanction is accorded for the constructions of tower blocks in Government Medical Colleges at Coimbatore, Kilpauk and Madurai for an amount of Rs 475.45 crore as against the original administrative sanction amount of Rs 368.20 crore.

As per a government order by the State Health Department, the Project Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project is permitted by the government to incur a non-recurring cost of Rs 90.06 crore towards tender excess and an amount of Rs 17.18 crore for architectural plan changes respectively. The same was recommended by the Tender Award Committee.

The Project Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project has been directed to transfer the funds to Public Works Department through the existing system, for payment to the contractors for the ongoing construction of the three hospitals periodically as per the Public Works Department payment procedure.