Congress calls Seeman’s statement on Everaa ‘indecent’

CHENNAI: The state Congress has called out Naam Tamizhar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman for claiming that deceased Congress MLA Thirumagan Everaa wanted to join his party.

In a statement, Congress Legislator Party leader K Selvaperunthagai said, "All my friends and Congress cadre in Tamilnadu are aware that deceased Erode East MLA Thirumagan Everaa was an important member of my circle of friends. He used to share everything with me. But he has never spoken about either Seeman or his party even once." "Seeman might have met Thirumagan Everaa when he had once embraced Periyar's ideals. But Everaa must have never spoken about joining his party (NTK)," added Selvaperunthagai.

Taking strong exception to Seeman's statement that the deceased Congress MLA did not do anything for his voters, the CLP said, "Seeman will learn about Thirumagan Everaa if he interacts with the voters of Erode East. But Seeman is not a wise person who does that. Seeman has developed a habit of making such statements because the deceased will not return. It shows his credentials."

Accusing Seeman of not reforming himself despite people criticising him on social media, Selvaperunthagai said that Seeman must abstain from making claims about the deceased people based on statements they do not make. "I register condemnation against Seeman for making such statements to garner media limelight and project himself," he added.

Describing Seeman's statement as 'indecent' and highly condemnable, Congress MP from Karur S Jothimani said that it is a fact that Thirumagan Everaa had strong criticism about the anti-people politics of Seeman.