Confusion, sit-in mar public hearing on Karunanidhi Pen Monument

CHENNAI: The scene in Kalaivanar Arangam in Triplicane, where the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) conducted a public hearing on the construction of Karunanidhi Pen Monument, was full of chaos as participants from both sides (for and against) resorted to create ruckus whenever opposing opinions expressed in the meeting, on Tuesday.

It all started when Arul Muruganantham of Satta Panchayat Iyakkam opposed the project by citing that the project will affect coastal environment and biodiversity of the sea. "Debris will be dumped near the mouth of Cooum River and this will take several years to remove. This will affect the livelihood of fishermen," he said.

Before he completed his address, a section of the participants, mostly from ruling DMK, shouted against Arul and asked him to get down from the stage. They gathered in front of the stage while helpless police tried to pacify them.

When GM Shankar from Aam Aadmi Party tried to explain possible legal setbacks pertaining to the implementation of the project, and urged the government to drop the project, DMK men again shouted.

Surprisingly, some fishermen welcomed the pen monument by recalling various welfare schemes introduced by the former chief minister of the state. Whenever participants spoke in favour of the monument, other sections opposed and created ruckus. At times, the situation escalated to an extent arguments might have turned into fistfights. However, police intervened before anything serious could happen.

TD Babu of SPARK, a residents association in Besant Nagar pointed out that the pen monument would affect the current of the sea and migration of fishes from sea to river and vice-versa.

S Mugilan, an environmental activist, who went missing a few years ago and later detained by the police, condemned the government for releasing the Tamil version of environmental impact assessment (EIA) report on Tuesday morning. While he tried to point out loopholes in the report, DMK workers created a ruckus subsequently the organisers of the meeting switched off the microphone. Condemning the act, Mugilan staged a sit-in protest, however, he was evicted from the meeting hall forcefully by the police.

Some fishermen, who supported the project, requested the government to provide compensation to the fisherfolk in 10 villages near Marina as the construction works will impact fishing activities.

Prabhakaran of Poovulagin Nanbargal said that Karunanidhi was in great understanding of climate change and its impacts. "Karunanidhi himself would not have agreed to construct inside the sea," he said.

On the other hand, some activists, mostly who are against the project, including K Saravanan, alleged that they were denied to speak in the meeting despite they registered their names.

We will break the monument, Seeman warns

Participating in the public hearing meeting, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman warned the government that he will break the pen monument if it is constructed in the sea.

"You can construct the monument anywhere but not in the sea. It will affect the environment. Around 8,551.13 sqm of land and sea will be used for the monument. Construction materials will be dumped for construction, this will affect corals. Letting you bury (Karunanidhi) on the beach is a mistake. You construct the pen, I will break it," he warned.

He ridiculed the government for spending a huge amount of funds to construct the monument rather than improving the schools. "13 fishermen villages will be affected by the project. If you want, construct the pen inside Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters). We oppose the project and we will conduct severe protests," he said.

About the project:

The 42-metre-tall pen monument is proposed to be constructed 360 metres away from the shoreline with a bridge linking the monument and the beach at Rs 81 crore. The proposed site falls under CRZ-1A, CRZ-II and CRZ-IVA areas and green signal has been given by the state-level authorities.