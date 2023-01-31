Class 12 exam results to be out on May 5: Min Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that the results of Class 10 exam will be released on May 17, Class 12 general exam results will be released on May 5, and Class 11 exam results will be released on May 19.

Tamil Nadu's public exams for grades 10 and 11 and 12 will take place in March and April. As many as 25,77,332 candidates will attend the exams. Practical exams for Classes 11 and 12 will start from next month. On behalf of the Directorate of Government Examinations, a consultation meeting on the progress of the public examination was held yesterday at the conference hall at the Anna Centenary Library Complex in Kotturpuram, Chennai.

Poyyamozhi presided over the meeting and discussed how to set up testing facilities, provide hall passes, and assemble flying squads to guard against unethical behaviour like cheating.

Minister spoke to reporters and said: “The public exam is going to start on March 13. In the past, the school education authorities have conducted the public examination very well without causing any bad reputation. They will conduct it similarly this time around.”

The practical exams will be from March 1 to March 9.