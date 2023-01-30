Tangedco likely to extend deadline for linking Aadhaar

CHENNAI: With only a day left to link their Aadhaar with the consumer's electricity service connection number, as many as 33 lakh out of the total 2.67 crore consumers are yet to link their Aadhaar.

Sources in Tangedco said that the utility is likely to extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar which ends on January 31 would be extended further.

In a tweet on Monday, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said that as on January 29, 2.34 crore consumers have linked their Aadhaar with the consumer number for the development and modernisation of the Tangedco. "Out of the total 2.67 crore consumers comprising of domestic, huts, handlooms, power looms and agricultural connections, 87.44 per cent of the consumers have linked their Aadhaar and rest should link it at the earliest, " he said.