Rains hit procurement in Mayiladuthurai

Mayiladuthurai district received widespread rainfall from Sunday night with the maximum of 19 mm rainfall in Sirkazhi, Sembanarkoil with 15.80 mm and Kollidam with 10 mm rainfall. Since the samba and thalady harvest is in full swing in the district, as many as 85 DPCs were opened across the district. Following the rains, the DPC officials stopped procuring paddy temporarily to avoid damage to the paddy. Sources said that the rain water pooled around several DPCs and so the decision of no procurement had a mixed response among the farmers.