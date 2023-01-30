Participating at “At Home” reception not political retreat: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday clarified that he neither compromised nor engaged in a political retreat by participating in the "at home" reception hosted by Raj Bhavan on Republic Day.

In a 11-minute video "Ungalil Oruvan bathilgal", which appeared to be an imitation of the Q and A letter of his deceased father M Karunanidhi, Stalin recalled the resolution he had successfully moved in the House during the Governor's address in the State Assembly on January 9, and said that the resolution was not moved against the Governor. "He (Governor) read the government's address. My resolution was meant to only include the speech prepared by the government in the Assembly records. The honour of the Assembly and democratic values were upheld by adopting the resolution," the CM added.

Recalling his reply to the Governor's address that he would act beyond his powers to protect the honour of the government elected by the people, to demonstrate the power of the government given to them by the people and to protect the pride of the Assembly. Stalin said, "At home reception hosted on Republic Day was a long tradition. Participation in the tea party was to uphold the democratic ideals. There is no compromise or political retreat in it."

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the successful completion of the first leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Stalin said, "He did not raise either electoral or party politics in it. He only raised secular principles during the yatra. The public uprising in favour of his secular appeal has made it a success."

Subtly blaming the BJP led Centre for attempting to thwart the yatra, the CM said, "They attempted to stop it by not providing adequate security. He has successfully completed the first stage of the BJY."

Describing Chief Justice of Indian D Y Chandrachud order for publishing the apex court verdict in all regional languages as the first step in the getting their requests fulfilled, the CM referred to the face-off between the SC collegium and union law ministry regarding judges' appointment and said, "It is not healthy. It has been a long-time demand that there must be representation for all communities in the judiciary, one of the major pillars of democracy. However, appointing a representative of the union government in the collegium is not fair and it amounts to affecting the independence of the judiciary. At a time when the opinions of the states are not respected even a wee bit in appointment to higher judiciary, appointing a union government representative in the collegium would be antithetical to social justice based appointment of judges in HC and SC."