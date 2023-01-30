SP's inaction brought embarrassment to police dept: DGP

CHENNAI: Reacting to a recent case of kidnap of a woman married to a person of another community and subsequent delay in registering complaint by the police, head of the police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu on Monday said that the police superintendent's inaction has brought serious embarrassment to the police department.

The incident happened in Tenkasi, where a Gujarati woman, who got married to a man belonging to another community a month back, was kidnapped by her parents, after assaulting her husband last week. Even though a report was given in the police station, no action was taken by the inspector

"To register a case, the Deputy Superintendent of Police has sought permission from the Superintendent of Police three times but permission never came until the video of kidnapping went viral. Such a lethargic and callous attitude of this District Superintendent of Police is viewed with displeasure. His inaction over a sensitive issue brought serious embarrassment to the police department," a note from the head of the police force said.

Therefore, all unit officers are instructed to be sensitive in matters of serious incidents in their limits and to take immediate suitable action. The permission of District SPs is not at all necessary to register an FIR in a kidnapping incident and the SP should never be a bottleneck or hurdle for setting a criminal law into motion in his district in every complaint of cognizable offence, the note added.