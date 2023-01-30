TamilNadu

New voter ID card with addl security features: Check details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday stated that 16 lakh new voter ID cards have been printed with new security features, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

He said that voters in the first phase in Erode (East) Assembly constituency will be given a new voter ID card and that those who have an old card can get a new card by changing their photograph and other details.

The new voter ID card will feature a very small character with a QR code facility and will be released. The 'hologram' which was earlier pasted outside the voter's card will now be pasted inside the card. On the front of the ID, there will be a photo of the voter and a picture of his 'negative image'.

Sahoo added that the voter ID cards has been printed with security features so that fake cards cannot be created.

Here is the list of features:

  1. Hologram size: 16mm*12mm. To be hot stamped and made up of 19-23 micron polyesters of silver shade.

  2. Micro text: Text as the border of the photograph of size 19 to 25 micron.

  3. Ghost image printing: Elector photograph (front side)

  4. Guilloche pattern on the base of the card (three colour design)

