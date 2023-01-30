IAS transfers; Pooja Kulkarni appointed spl secy to industries dept

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring nearly a dozen district Collectors and appointing a special secretary to the state industries department.

Pooja Kulkarni, managing director and CEO of GUIDANCE, Tamil Nadu has been transferred and posted as the special secretary to industries department.

Additional chief secretary of the state IT department Neeraj Mittal has been transferred and posted as chairman and MD of TUFIDCO.

Member secretary of State Planning Commission T S Rajasekar has been posted as special secretary of planning and development department.

Joint commissioner of commercial taxes department S Sivarasu has been posted as joint commissioner of Revenue Administration.

Special secretary to the state planning and development department Har Sahay Meena has been appointed as principal secretary of commissioner of rural development department. Commissioner of HR and CE department J Kumaragurubaran has been appointed as secretary of the state Information technology department.

He will hold the full additional charge of officer on special duty for the HR and CE department. Incumbent Villupuram collector D Mohan has been transferred to the office of Director of Information and Public Relations. V Vishnu has been posted as managing director and CEO of TN Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau. V Jaya Chandra Bhanu has been appointed as TIDCO executive director, while M Aravind has been posted as MD of TNMSC. Coimbatore collector G S Sameeran has been posted as joint commissioner (works) of Greater Chennai Corporation.

State urban health manager R Alagumeena has been posted as Commisioner of Tambmaram Corporation. Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, D Sneha and C Dinesh Kumar have been posted as commissioners of Tiruppur, Hosur and Thoothukudi, respectively.

SIPCOT General manager P Rathinasamy has been posted as commissioner of vellore corporation.

Member secretary of State Sports Development authority of Tamil Nadu K P Karthikeyan, member secretary of State Minorities Commission D Ravichandran, Director of Information and Public Relations Dr V P Jayaseelan and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Deepak Jacob have been appointed as Collectors of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar districts, respectively.

Sub Collector of Virudachalam C Palani, project director of Chennai - Kanniyakumari PN Sridhar, joint managing director of TN Civil Supplies Corporation K Karpagam, Sub Collector of Chengalpattu R V Shajeevana, commissioner of Tirupur Corporation Kranthi Kumar Pati, Commissioner of Thoothukudi corporation T Charusree and Sub Collector of Tiruvallur district A P Mahabharathi have been appointed as collectors of Villupuram, Kanniyakumari, Perambalur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Incumbent Tenkasi collector P Akash and VirudhuNagar collector J Meghanatha Reddy have been posted as deputy secretary of labour department and member secretary of sports development authority of Tamil Nadu, respectively. Meghanatha Reddy vill also hold full additional charge of the post of joint secretary of special programme implementation department.

Incumbent collector of Perambalur Sri Venkata Priya has been transferred and posted as controller of examinations, teacher recruitment board. Theni collector KV Muralidharan was transferred and posted as commissioner of HR and CE department.

Tiruvallur collector B Gayatri Krishnan was posted as joint commissioner (State taxes), Commercial Taxes department.

Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalithaa has been appointed as Director of Technical Education.