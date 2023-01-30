Farmers demand plan to stop Kerala from dumping med waste

“Farmers used to stay awake at night to monitor lorries coming to dump garbage. Around midnight, as usual, we spotted over three lorries from Kerala making their way into a farmland to dump waste. Acting on our information, a large number of villagers gathered and foiled their attempts to dump waste at ‘Rettaimadai Pirivu,’ around five kilometers into Tamil Nadu from Kerala,” he added. The common practice is to dump waste into a pit and level it with soil in farmlands during night.