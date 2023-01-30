Ennore fishermen protest against erection of transmission towers

CHENNAI: Opposing the erection of transmission towers inside Kosasthalaiyar River in Ennore, fishermen from eight fishing villages protested with their fishing boats, on Monday.

The protesting fishers alleged that the transmission towers are being constructed by contravening the approved alignment. "After protests, the works were stopped. But, the administration of Thermal Power Plant resumed the works by dumping debris by blocking the river," the protestors said.

They also pointed out that the power plant is yet to release CSR fund and provide jobs to locals as promised. Dumping debris will affect flow and destroy fishing grounds, the said.