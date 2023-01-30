Electrician gets life imprisonment for sexually abusing 14-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Mahila Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man who sexually abused a 14-year-old girl. S Vijayakumar (33), an electrician from Guuvalappar Koil village near Jayankondam had kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from the locality and sexually abused her in 2013. The girl managed to escape from him and informed the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam police. Police registered a case under various IPC sections, including Pocso Act and arrested Vijaykumar. The case was in progress in the Ariyalur Mahila Court. On Monday, the Judge Anandan who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Vijayakumar. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Central Prison, Tiruchy.