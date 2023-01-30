DMK suspends Salem functionary for abusing Dalit boy over temple entry

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) high command on Monday suspended the party’s Salem South Union Secretary T. Manickam from the primary membership of the party for allegedly abusing a Dalit youth, who had entered the local temple premises in Salem.

A video of Manickam verbally abusing the youth and his father in an extremely derogatory manner and repeatedly questioning the youth as to why he entered the temple has gone viral on social media.