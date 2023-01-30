TamilNadu

DMK suspends Salem functionary for abusing Dalit boy over temple entry

A video of Manickam verbally abusing the youth and his father in an extremely derogatory manner and repeatedly questioning the youth as to why he entered the temple has gone viral on social media.
Screengrab from the video of T Manickam verbally abusing a Dalit youth.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) high command on Monday suspended the party’s Salem South Union Secretary T. Manickam from the primary membership of the party for allegedly abusing a Dalit youth, who had entered the local temple premises in Salem.

DMK
temple
Salem
Dalit Youth
DMK Leader
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Dalit boy
Manickam
local temple
Salem functionary
Salem South Union Secretary
T. Manickam
abusing a Dalit boy
abusing dalit youth
DMK suspends Salem functionary

