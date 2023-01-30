Depression near SL, cautionary signal no. 1 hoisted in Tuty, Pamban

MADURAI: Distant cautionary signal number one was hoisted in coastal areas of Thoothukudi and Pamban on Monday. According to India Meteorological Department, a depression has formed over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am, and lay centered at near latitude 7.7°N and longitude 87.2°E, about 670 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 810 km east-northeast of Colombo (Sri Lanka) and 880 km east-southeast of Karaikal. In its forecast, it’s very likely to move west-northwestwards till evening of January 31 then recurve south, southwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast in the forenoon of February 1, sources said. Hence, fishermen were advised not to venture into sea until further information from the IMD.