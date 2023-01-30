Control price or face siege protest, warn sand lorry owners

Speaking to reporters, the TN Sand Lorry Owners’ Association president Rajasekar said the Chief Minister launched the online sale of sand from the sand quarries and promised that the sale would be made based on the booking seniority and to avoid the interference of the middlemen, the officials are instructed to sell sand at Rs 1,000 per unit. “Despite the Chief Minister’s announcement, presently, the sand has been sold at Rs 4,000 per unit by the contractors and we wonder whether the government is aware of it and the information has been taken to the knowledge of the Chief Minister,” Rajasekar said.