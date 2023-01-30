AICTE invites HEIs to involve in National-level Monitors scheme

CHENNAI: Services of engineering and technical institutions in Tamil Nadu, which are approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), will be sought to implement Institutional National Level Monitors (NLMs) schemes for the Ministry of Rural Development.

The Institutional NLMs would be deputed for regular monitoring to report on various aspects of the implementation of schemes on half yearly basis.

In every allotted district, the Institutional NLM (s) are required to visit 6 villages in the district and they will interact with the beneficiaries to find out the impact of the schemes at the grass-root level.

Ramesh Unnikrishnan, Advisor-II, Policy and Academic Planning Bureau of AICTE said that NLMs are also entrusted with the task of special monitoring of some specific schemes/programmes as and when required.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Rural Development intends to use the services of engineering/technical institutions approved by AICTE as NLM who are interested in third-party monitoring assignments in the rural development sector.

The AICTE official asked interested Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to work as NLMs by registering online. He said detailed guidelines for NLMs have been issued and uploaded on the website of the Ministry.

He said the Ministry will provide proper orientation and training to Institutional NLMs to make them well-versed with the Guidelines of Programmes and processes involved.