1000 Dalits enter T’malai temple with protection

C Murugan, a Dalit resident told, “For about 80 years, Dalits could not enter the village temple. The district authorities, including police officials together have got us a new liberation to offer worship. We thank the authorities and the government. We are overwhelmed by boundless joy. I am 41-years-old and I am standing on the temple footsteps for the first time. Such was the caste barrier in the village and the authorities have reformed the people.”.