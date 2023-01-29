TN peaks solar generation hit all-time high of 4,726 MW on Jan 28

CHENNAI: Amidst the cool weather condition, Tamil Nadu's peak solar generated hit an all-time high of 4,726 MW on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Tamil Nadu Load Despatch Centre data, the state recorded the highest solar generation of 4,726 MW on Saturday bettering its previous high of 4,667 MW on January 15.

On Saturday, the state's solar energy consumption also reached its maximum of 35 million units as against the previous maximum of 33.3 MU on January 19.

The state has a total solar installed capacity of 6,039 MW including rooftops.

Sources in TANGEDCO said that they expect the peak solar generation to cross 5,000 MW in the coming months.

"With the addition of the solar installed capacity, the generation will go up further in the coming months and it is likely to cross 5,000 MW in the ensuing summer months" the official said, adding that they were giving priority to utilise the renewable generation over the thermal generations.

Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Developers Association president P Ashok Kumar said that the solar panels would generate maximum energy when the temperature was about 25 degrees centigrade.

"The optimal temperature for maximum solar generation is 25 degrees centigrade. Hence, solar generation would be better during the months of January, February and March. The solar panels use photovoltaic effects to convert light, not heat, directly into electricity, " he said, adding that when the temperature goes up the solar photovoltaic panel's efficiency to generate energy would fall.

He said that the solar generation in the state would go up in the coming months with many industries turning to solar for captive power requirements.

"Industries, particularly, textile industries are opting for a solar captive generation as they were getting pay back in six to seven years, " he said.