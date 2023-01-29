TET paper 2 to be held between Feb 3 and 14

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has scheduled the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) paper II between February 3 and 14. The computer-based examination was earlier to be held in two sessions from January 31 till February 12.

However, the exams were postponed by a few days and are currently scheduled between February 3 and 14, and TRB has released the details for the exam on its website trb.tn.nic.in.

As per the circular, the examination centres have been allotted and district admit card 1 and admit card 2 with details of the examination centre can be downloaded three days before the scheduled exam date.

The candidates can enter their user ID and password in the website to download the hall ticket, the circular added.