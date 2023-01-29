SPA candidate has no rival so far: Thol Thirumavalavan
TIRUCHY: The victory of the DMK-led front in the Erode East Assembly bypoll is a foregone conclusion due to the confusion within the AIADMK, uncertainty in the BJP and the PMK opting out, said VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan in Ariyalur, on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a mega job mela in Jayankondam, Thirumavalavan said the victory of the candidate fielded by the DMK alliance, EVKS Elangovan of the Congress, is certain because there was no rival in the field so far. “As there is a confusion among the factions of AIADMK and BJP’s stand on fielding the candidate is uncertain and PMK has opted out from contesting the polls, the result is almost clear,” he said.
He would soon head to the constituency to work for the alliance candidate, Thiruma said the crux of the campaign would be the economic crisis, depreciation of the rupee and soaring unemployment. “The BJP promised to make India a powerful country. But in reality, they brought about a crisis. The bypoll campaign would also highlight this,” he added.
Instead of working to develop the country, the BJP was dividing people in the name of caste and religion using hate politics, he charged.
