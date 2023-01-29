SPA candidate has no rival so far: Thol Thirumavalavan

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a mega job mela in Jayankondam, Thirumavalavan said the victory of the candidate fielded by the DMK alliance, EVKS Elangovan of the Congress, is certain because there was no rival in the field so far. “As there is a confusion among the factions of AIADMK and BJP’s stand on fielding the candidate is uncertain and PMK has opted out from contesting the polls, the result is almost clear,” he said.