Recognise our work, give tax concessions: NGOs

A recent report by the NGOs on 75 years of service said the civil society’s contribution to the GDP is significant in terms of jobs, volunteers, and involvement of millions of people across the country. “In fact, NPO/CSO contribution is half the contribution of the IT sector, which has been the poster boy of the growth story and is offered concession after concession and 10-year tax holidays. But the civil society has been at the receiving end of the regulatory stick with even the simple concessions like 100 per cent tax concessions under Section 35 AC and 35 (i) (ii) being summarily removed,” the report claimed.