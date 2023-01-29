Villagers seek strict action to deter biomedical waste dumping
COIMBATORE: In the wake of sporadic incidents of Kerala’s medical waste being brought into Tamil Nadu, efforts have been taken by the official machinery to increase vigil along the borders.
“Police have been asked to carry out regular inspections in check posts to thwart attempts of bringing waste into the state for dumping. In the latest incident, the lorries were seized and a FIR has been filed since it contained medical waste. Such stringent action will also be a deterrent factor against such offences,” said Pollachi Sub-Collector S Priyanka.
Illegal dumping of waste in farmlands has been widely prevalent in Pollachi and surrounding areas, rather than other parts of the district.
“In fact the villagers in bordering neighbourhoods are very much vigilant against the ills of dumping waste. We have tied up with the villagers, who also double up as informants in cracking down incidents of illegal dumping of waste,” she added.
Even in the last incident in Meenakshipuram, it was the villagers who tipped the authorities regarding the arrival of lorries to dump garbage. However, activists look for stronger action to completely end this menace. Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam president V Eswaran said that laws should be made more stringent to curb continuous incidents of dumping.
“Incidents of dumping garbage, which was happening brazenly earlier, have now come under control. Normally, lorries laden with garbage are sent off with a penalty and only those with medical waste are dealt severely by impounding the vehicle. Therefore, new laws should be framed to punish even those coming with garbage. In a majority of cases only lorry drivers are booked, while whoever assigns them, the job goes scot free,” added Eswaran.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android