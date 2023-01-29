PMK opposes coal exploration by NLC near Veeranam Lake

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the coal exploration around Veeranam Lake by the central government would affect agriculture, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to stop exploration works.

In a statement, he said that while the people of Cuddalore district are protesting against the expansion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), the central government is evaluating coal deposits in 12 villages around Veeranam Lake. He also condemned the exploration in the area, which falls under the Cauvery Delta Protected Special Agriculture Zone.

"As the farmers opposed the exploration, the works were temporarily halted. Farmers are in fear that the works may resume again and mining will be started by NLC. If the mining is done in Veeranam area, it will affect the entire Cuddalore district as well as Ariyalur district. In three taluks of Chidambaram, Bhuvanagiri and Kattumannarkoil, farming is done in 3 lakh acres of land and more than 2 lakh families are depending on agriculture, " he pointed out.

He added that PMK has protested for announcing the Cauvery Delta as a protected agriculture zone to safeguard the delta from projects including hydrocarbons. "As per the rules, no project that would affect agriculture should not be implemented in the protected area. The district administration should give an explanation to the people for allowing the exploration."

He said, NLC is trying to acquire 25,000 acres of farmlands to expand NLC.

The Tamil Nadu government is not respecting the welfare of the people, agriculture and environment.

Anbumani also urged the Tamil Nadu government to revoke permission given for the exploration works.