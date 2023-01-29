Mamallapuram fortified ahead of G20 Education Working Group meet

MAMALLAPURAM: Chengelpet Police have increased security arrangements in Mamallapuram from Sunday ahead of the visit by dignitaries attending G20 Education Working Group (EWG) meet to Mamallapuram on February 1.

Chennai is set to host the first meeting of G20 EWG, to be held on January 31, February 1 and 2 at IIT Madras.

As many as 150 dignitaries from across the world are expected to participate in the event and on February 1, they are expected to take a guided tour to the Mamallpuram temple town near Chennai, according to officials.

Chengelpet Police have increased vigil in Mamallapuram and have put in place metal detectors and additional personnel outside the entrance of all important tourist attractions in Mamallapuram.

Tourists were checked thoroughly on Sunday too and the exercise is expected to continue in the coming days.

Chengelpet Superintendent of Police (SP), A Pradeep reviewed the security arrangements at Mamallapuram on Sunday.