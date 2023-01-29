Flag hoisted for Thai Poosam fest at Palani

MADURAI: The annual festival of Thai Poosam would be celebrated at Palani, the third abode of Lord Murugan, in Dindigul district from Sunday. The 10-day festival began with flag hoisting at Periyanayaki Amman Temple at 10.20 am, in the midst of temple priests and devotees. Scores of devotees chanted ‘Muruganukku arogara’ and Kanthanukku arogara’ during the flag hoisting ceremony, sources said.