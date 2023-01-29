Expectations high among MSME stakeholders from Union Budget

Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy. With the presence of over 63 million MSMEs employing over 110 million people staggered across in services and in manufacturing contributes nearly 30 per cent to the GDP, 45 per cent of employment and nearly 50 per cent of the country’s total exports. MSME sector is providing services that improve and add value to people’s lives across the country, especially in rural areas.