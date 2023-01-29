DMK stopped old-age pension, charges LoP Palaniswami

Later, TMC leader GK Vasan met Palaniswami at his residence in Salem to discuss Erode East constituency bypoll. After the meeting, Vasan blamed the DMK for failing to fulfill its poll promises. “People who voted for the DMK are disappointed and looking at an opportunity to teach DMK a lesson,” he said. Further, Vasan said all opposition parties should come together to bring about a change in by-election and LS polls.