DMK stopped old-age pension, charges LoP Palaniswami
COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday accused the DMK government of stopping old-age pensions.
Speaking after inaugurating an old-age home in Salem, Palaniswami said former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had increased the old-age pension by Rs 1,000.
“Nearly around 4.5 lakh people have benefitted out of the scheme during the AIADMK rule. However, after the DMK came to power, the old-age pension scheme has been stopped,” he said, adding that AIADMK is a party that always lends helping hand to the poor.
Later, TMC leader GK Vasan met Palaniswami at his residence in Salem to discuss Erode East constituency bypoll. After the meeting, Vasan blamed the DMK for failing to fulfill its poll promises. “People who voted for the DMK are disappointed and looking at an opportunity to teach DMK a lesson,” he said. Further, Vasan said all opposition parties should come together to bring about a change in by-election and LS polls.
