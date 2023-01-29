DMK MPs to flag BBC docu, Adani issues in Parl budget session

CHENNAI: President of DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday asked the party MPs flag the issues related to the BBC documentary on Gujarat riot in 2002 and the controversies related to it, Hindenburg report on Adani group and its ramifications and several other key issues in both the houses of Parliament in the forthcoming sessions.

The DMK chief, while holding meeting with the party MPs at the Party office, has also instructed the party MPs to highlight Vice President Jagadeep Dhankar’s controversial remark that “Parliament is Supreme”, undermining the Constitution of the Country and several other issues that pose serious challenges to the pluralisms and sovereignty of the nation.”Our leader specifically asked us to raise issues related to Hindenburg report on Adani group and the blanket ban on screening of BBC documentary,” said one of the MPs attending the meeting.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan, Leader of DMK Parliamentary Party and MP T R Baalu and senior leader and MP A Raja were also present.

Though there was a Supreme Court verdict related to the Gujarat riot, which claimed the lives of several hundreds of innocent Muslims, based on the evidence provided before the Court, it did not stop the public from discussion, deliberating or viewing documents related to it, said the MP, adding, “Our party stand is against the ban on the documentary. We will register our protest against the ban on the documentary in the Parliament,”

The next key issue that the DMK MPs would take up in the budget session would be the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test issue. “It is one of our party’s poll promises. The State Assembly had passed an anti-NEET bill, seeking exception to Tamil Nadu. We will air our voice in this regard and demand the Union Government to heed to the will of the people-elected government. Apart from this, we have been asked to raise the issue related to the Sethusamudram project, which was put on hold for more than a decade,” said another MP.

The MPs have also been told to raise issues related to the pending budget to development projects to their respective constituencies and give special attention to the Vellore Airport and the expansion of the Coimbatore Airport. “We will flag the pending fund allocations that were promised during the last budget session, besides focus on projects on upcoming airport projects and related issues such as land acquisition involving the Vellore Airport project, which has been delayed due to dispute over a piece of land belonging to the National Highways,” added a MP.