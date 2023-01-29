AIADMK's by-poll win will have an effect in LS polls: Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: With the nomination filing for the Erode East by-poll to begin from January 31, AIADMK leader and former minister KA Sengottaiyan confidently said the party's win will astonish 'Redfort' and have an effect in the parliamentary elections as well. has said the party will announce its candidate in 2-3 days.

Meeting the journos in the sidelines of Erode East campaign, Sengottaiyan said cadres are working hard towards the party's victory. "We are positive about the results", he added.

He further said the party's governing council will take a call on the candidate and alliance in 2-3 days.

Erode East will go into by-polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. The nomination can be filed from January 31 till February 7. Nominations would be scrutinised on February 8, and the last date for withdrawing nomination is on February 10.

As of now, PMK and actor Sarath Kumar's All India Samuthuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) are skipping the bypolls. Congress is fielding EVKS Elangovan to represent the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), DMDK has chosen its Erode urban district secretary Anand to contest and TTV Dinakaran's AMMK has named its Erode East district secretary Siva Prashanth as its candidate. Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is yet to name its candidate, but if reports are to be relied on it would be a woman.

Meanwhile, the OPS faction named a 118-member team for looking after poll-related duties but is yet to name its candidate.