11,440 kg PDS rice seized, 3 held

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police arrested three men who were about to smuggle ration rice to Karnataka and seized 11,440 kg rice from them on Friday.

The Civil Supplies police in Kancheepuram received information that ration rice was about to be smuggled to Karnataka.

The team arranged a vehicle check on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway on Friday night.

A national permit lorry went past without stopping, and the police chased and intercepted it after a hot pursuit.

The three men who were in the vehicle tried to escape but were nabbed. They were identified as Parthasarathi (32), Udayakumar (37) and Rajdurai (24) of Kancheepuram. When they inspected the lorry, the police found 440 bags of rice that weighed about 11,440 kg. The lorry and rice were seized and the three were arrested.

The police have registered a case and are searching for others linked to the smuggling racket.