OPS appoints 118-member team to look into Erode by-poll

CHENNAI: The former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam (OPS) on Saturday appointed a 118-member team comprising senior party members and former ministers to carry out poll-related duties for the scheduled Erode by-election.

Panneerselvam, in a statement, said, that the team includes three former AIADMK ministers such as R Vaithilingam, Ku Pa Krishnan, and Vellamandi N Natarajan. Several former AIADMK legislators were also included in the poll working panel.

Panneerselvam, who still claims that he is the AIADMK coordinator, also appealed to his cadres, who were involved in various election-related works, to extend full support for the poll committee members for securing victory. However, the Panneerselvam faction is yet to announce the candidate, who would be contesting the Erode East by-elections.

However, the AIADMK party sources said that the poll committee, which was appointed, will review the ground situation of the constituency and would report who will be the best contesting candidate to the announced.

The Pannerselvam faction also claimed that the Election Commission of India still recognizes OPS as the 'AIADMK coordinator' and that they would get the 'party's two-leaves symbol' to contest the Erode bye-poll.