Erode East by-poll: EVKS Elangovan to file nomination on Feb 3

He was nominated as Congress' candidate on January 22.
CHENNAI: Congress hopeful for the Erode East bypoll EVKS Elangovan has announced he will file his nomination on February 3.

He was nominated as Congress' candidate on January 22. Following his nomination, he gave a courtesy call to Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin. He also sought support from MNM chief Kamal Haasan, to which the latter agreed.

The election is necessitated due to the demise of MLA Thirumagan Everaa, son of Elangovan.

The elections would be held on February 27 and counting of votes would be on March 2.

