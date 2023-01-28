DMK in a spot as ministers assaulting cadres caught on camera

CHENNAI: The recent visuals of Tamil Nadu Minister for Urban Development, K.N. Nehru, who allegedly held a party cadre by the cuff of his neck and shoved another one during a programme at Salem, were caught on camera.

The video of the incident has gone viral. The function held at Salem was to felicitate party youth leader and Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Udayanidhi Stalin who had reached the city.

With a heavy queue of party cadres lining up to felicitate Udayanidhi, who is also Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's son, K.N. Nehru lost his cool and pushed and shoved a party cadre. After some time, he was seen holding another party worker by the cuff of his collar.

The action of the minister was caught on camera and turned viral with several people sharing the same on social media.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K. Annamalai in a tweet said, "Looks like the DMK ministers have taken a pledge to beat up people. A minister throwing stones at party cadre a few days back and now another roughing up people. Request the Chief Minister to provide protective equipment to keep us safe."