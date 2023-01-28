...as Kovai mulls Lite, non-Lite options

When asked about the other reasons for the delay in commissioning the phase 1 project, the official explained that several aspects are being considered in Coimbatore; one of which is the ‘at grade’ (station rooted on any grade besides elevated and underground stations) option.

“Attuning to certain conditions in Coimbatore city, we have considered ‘at grade’ option beyond the city limit. For this, additional land will be required, which we are in talks with highways and other departments. All this is taking time, however, once these stages are completed, the project will move swiftly,” the official noted.

Incidentally, CMRL confirmed that Madurai does not support the ‘at grade’ option for metro construction.

According to the DPR, the Coimbatore metro is planned for three phases. Under phase 1, corridor 1 will operate from the Vellalore bus terminal to PSG Foundry (via Ukkadam) along Avinashi Road for 31.2 km. Corridor 2 will operate from Coimbatore Collectorate to Valliyampalayam Pirivu along Sathy Road for 14.1 km.

The estimated cost of construction is Rs 9,424 crore, which is likely to be over by 2027.