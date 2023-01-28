60 convicts given premature release from TN jails

CHENNAI: As many as 60 inmates, including two women, were released prematurely in Tamil Nadu on Saturday to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence, under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' scheme on January 28.

According to an official release from the prison department, 12 prisoners each from Cuddalore central prison and Coimbatore central prison were released while 11 prisoners were released from the Puzhal prison.

Nine convicted prisoners each from the Vellore and Tiruchy central prisons were released along with four from Palayamkottai and one prisoner each from Madurai central jail, and special prison for women in Puzhal and Coimbatore.

These prisoners were not involved in heinous crimes like and have already served more than 66 per cent of their sentence without indulging in any untoward incidents in prison, according to prison authorities

The prison officials offered the released prisoners with groceries and sweets as goodwill and assistance to start their livelihood outside with the help of NGOs'.

Prison department director and DGP Amaraesh Pujari said that the former inmates will be helped by prison authorities in availing jobs in private firms.