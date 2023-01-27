Two leaves symbol: EPS appeals to Supreme Court

CHENNAI: Former chief minister EPS has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking allocation of the two-leaves in the Erode East by-election.

“It has been appealed that we want to field a candidate on our behalf in the Erode East by-election, and the Election Commission refuses to accept my signature as the Interim General Secretary. It has been appealed to the Election Commission to accept the decision of the AIADMK Interim General Secretary,” it said.

The petition was appealed by Palaniswami to the Supreme Court before Justice Dineswari. According to reports, the Supreme Court judges have told Palaniswami's side that the judges who accepted the petition should appeal on January 30.

According to reports, the decision has been taken while Palaniswami is actively consulting with the administrators regarding the Erode by-elections.