TamilNadu

TN named as "Tamil Naidu" on Union govt site; sparks row

Tamil Nadu has been misspelt and mentioned as "Tamil Naidu" and Kerala as "Kerela".
Screengrab from the website
Screengrab from the website
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In the mygov.in website, where users can vote for the best Tableau and Marching Contigent of a State that held the favorite in the Delhi Republic Day parade, names of states have been misspelt. This has create a controversy.

Tamil Nadu has been misspelt and mentioned as "Tamil Naidu" and Kerala as "Kerela".

The question, 'Which amongst the following State/UT’s tableaux did you like the most at the Republic Day Parade 2023 ?' has options given as a list of states from which users can select and vote for their favourite tableaux.

The screenshot of the website has been going on rounds on social media, which has sparked a controversy among people of how states’ name could be mentioned wrongly on a portal belonging to Government of India.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Republic Day
TN
kerala
Government of India
Republic Day Tableaux
tableaux
best Tableau and Marching Contigent
mygov.in website
Republic Day Parade 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in