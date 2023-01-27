TN named as "Tamil Naidu" on Union govt site; sparks row

CHENNAI: In the mygov.in website, where users can vote for the best Tableau and Marching Contigent of a State that held the favorite in the Delhi Republic Day parade, names of states have been misspelt. This has create a controversy.

Tamil Nadu has been misspelt and mentioned as "Tamil Naidu" and Kerala as "Kerela".

The question, 'Which amongst the following State/UT’s tableaux did you like the most at the Republic Day Parade 2023 ?' has options given as a list of states from which users can select and vote for their favourite tableaux.

The screenshot of the website has been going on rounds on social media, which has sparked a controversy among people of how states’ name could be mentioned wrongly on a portal belonging to Government of India.