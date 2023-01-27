Teach traitors fitting lesson: EPS
COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the traitors, who have joined hands with enemies, should be taught a befitting lesson in the Erode by-polls.
In a veiled reference to the party’s deposed coordinator O Panneerselvam and the DMK, Palaniswami said the traitors have joined hands with our enemies to curtail and destroy AIADMK.
“This bypoll should prove a lesson for them,” he said, while addressing a meeting attended by members of the party’s election committee at a marriage hall in Erode on Friday.
Stating that the entire nation is eagerly watching the bypolls, Palaniswami said there may be minor differences in the AIADMK, but such differences are at peak in the DMK.
“If our cadre unite and work, then victory can be achieved easily by breaking any number of barriers. The AIADMK should create history by winning the bypoll with record margins. People are desperate to see when this DMK government will go,” he said.
Alleging that weavers in Erode were distressed as the state government has failed to give work orders to power loom units for production of ‘veshti’ and ‘sarees’ for the Pongal festival, Palaniswami accused that the DMK is not concerned, if businesses are crippled as their only aim is commission, collection and corruption.
“Also, the Dravidian model of government is to stall welfare schemes introduced by the AIADMK,” he said.
