‘Tamil medical text to be ready by Oct’
TIRUCHY: As many as 2,321 glossaries of words with medical terminology, have been reviewed by the expert committee involved in translating medical books and the first translated version would be released by October this year, said Agaramuthali Director Vijayaragavan on Friday.
The meeting of the expert committee involved in making the glossary of medical words was held in Thanjavur.
The committee was entitled to make a dictionary of equivalent Tamil words for English terminology and they are asked to release one book a year on a particular field of the branch of medicine.
2,321 words finalised for inclusion
On Friday, a discussion meeting was held in which the expert committee took up as many as 13,752 newly coined words. The medical experts and the Tamil University language experts had exchanged their respective textbooks meant for translation. The team reviewed word by word and later finalised as many as 2,321 words to be included in the glossary.
Speaking to reporters, Vijayaragavan, who headed the committee, said, coining of adequate words would be finalised in a few months and the book would be released in the month of October this year.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android