Submit undertaking to conduct rally, IMK told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court mandated that if the Indhu Makkal Katchi wants to conduct the Hindu Dharmic Rise rally in Cuddalore, the outfit should submit an undertaking before the police that the participants will not do anything in a way affecting the sentiments and faiths of other religious people.

Justice G Chandrasekharan passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by the Indhu Makkal Katchi. The petitioner organization sought direction to the Cuddalore district police to consider its representation seeking permission to conduct the rally and allow the same.

When the matter was taken up for hearing Additional Public Prosecutor S Santhosh submitted that if the police granted permission to such events it would affect the harmony and disrupt the law and order.

Recording the submissions, the judge denied permission to the Indhu Makkal Katchi to conduct its rally in Cuddalore. The court further held that if the petitioner wants to conduct the rally, they can do it at a specific time without affecting the law and order.

The judge also made it clear that the rally should not hurt other faith's sentiments. Justice Chandrasekharan directed the petitioner organization to file an undertaking before the Cuddalore police in this regard.