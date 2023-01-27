Covid: Tamil Nadu’s TPR stands at 0.1 pc

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded six new Covid cases on Friday, including one passenger who came from UAE.

The total cases in the State now stands at 35,94,642. So far, 7,454 international passengers have been tested at the airports in Tamil Nadu, of whom 35 have tested positive.

Nine are in home isolation while the rest were discharged or cross notified.

Of the new cases, two were reported in Chennai, and one each in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Ramanathapuram. There are 49 active cases, of which 10 are in Chennai.