Razed bakery rebuilt in Vaniyambadi; municipal commissioner claims ignorance
VANIYAMBADI: A bakery razed down as encroachment in Vaniyambadi Municipality twice early this month has started rising up again.
The structure on New Town 1st Street, which was demolished, rebuilt and demolished again at the beginning of January, after a lull, was again being rebuilt. The Municipal Commissioner claimed she did not know what was going on, sources said on Thursday.
Citing court orders, the local body demolished 68 encroachments in November last year, including a bakery on this stretch. Suddenly locals were astounded when construction work started on the bakery site in January.
When DT Next highlighted this, revenue officials visited the spot and demolished the construction. However, “after a lull construction work is again on at the site,” said Vaniyambadi AIADMK town secretary Sadasivam.
When the issue came to the knowledge of Vaniyambadi AIADMK MLA G Senthil Kumar, he contacted Vaniyambadi RDO Premalatha who said she was helpless as the correct person to be contacted was the Municipal Commissioner Mari Selvi.
Senthil Kumar told this reporter, “I spoke to officials four times and told them that the happenings seemed to suggest that those with clout could get away with anything while the have-nots were left to languish. Till date the 68 affected families are still struggling to seek a space for living.”
Social activist K Ashwaq Ahamed and his wife and councilor Farida Ashwaq claimed that affected families were not helped by the local body.
When this reporter contacted Municipal Commissioner Mari Selvi and asked to whom the contentious site belonged, she said, “it is a municipal road.” When this reporter wanted to know how a demolished encroachment was being rebuilt again, she said, “I am not aware of it. I shall ask my overseer to inspect and learn the details.”
However, sources said, a being close to a ruling dispensation Minister was the reason why the demolished encroachment was being reconstructed. Senthil Kumar meanwhile told this reporter that if the construction was not demolished, he himself would lead the 68 affected families to the local body office seeking justice.
