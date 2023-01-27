One way special train to Coimbatore: Details inside

CHENNAI: North Central Railways has notified One Way Special train between Prayagraj - Coimbatore Junction.

Train No. 04145 Prayagraj - Coimbatore Jn One Way Special will leave Prayagraj Jn at 17.00 hrs on 26th January, 2023 (Thursday) and reach Coimbatore Jn at 18.30 hrs, the third day (Saturday) (1 Service). The train consists of 18 General Second Class Coaches and a General Second Class (Divyangjan Friendly), a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

EMU cancellation:

Pattern of several EMUs operated in the city would be changed owing to line block permitted in Chennai Central – Arakkonam section at Pattabiram Yard on 28th & 29th January from 23:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs (04 Hours).

Pattabiram Military Siding 'E-Depot' – Avadi EMU local leaving Pattabiram Military Siding 'E-Depot' at 23:55 hrs is fully cancelled on 28th & 29th January.

Velachery - Pattabiram Military Siding 'E-Depot' EMU local leaving Velachery at 22:30 hrs is fully cancelled on 28th January. In lieu of fully cancellation, a Passenger Special will be operated between Velachery and Avadi at 22:30 hrs on 28th Januar.

Chennai Beach - Pattabiram Military Siding 'E-Depot' EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:15 hrs will be fully cancelled on 29th January. In lieu of fully cancellation, a Passenger Special will be operated between Chennai Beach and Avadi at 23:40 hrs on 29th January.

Moore Market Complex - Tiruvallur EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:15 hrs is fully cancelled on 28th -amp; 29th January. In lieu of cancellation, a Passenger Special will be operated between Moore Market Complex and Tiruvallur at 23:50 hrs on 28th -amp; 29th January.

Moore Market Complex - Avadi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:30 hrs is fully cancelled on 28th & 29th January. In lieu of the cancellation, a Passenger Special will be operated between Moore Market Complex and Avadi at 23:55 hrs on 28th & 29th January, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.