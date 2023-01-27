Nallakannu will be discharged from hospital soon: Mutharasan

CHENNAI: Veteran CPI leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu who is undergoing treatment in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital will be discharged in a couple of days, says CPI state secretary R Mutharasan.

In a statement, he said that Nallakannu was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on January 24 due to general health problems.

"Doctors are treating him very well. We are informed that he will return home in a couple of days after consulting the doctors, " he said.